Superhero Bits: Unused Shang-Chi Concept Art, Rachel Zegler's Shazam! Sequel Role Confirmed & More
Beyond the Panels: Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons
DC Comics has released a new edition of its "Beyond the Panels" video series tackling "Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons." The book in question goes over the entire history of the Amazons, and the video sees writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist Phil Jimenez breaking the whole thing down. The first part of the three-part oversized DC Black Label book is available now.
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Is Going To Be On Hot Ones
SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN WINGS https://t.co/bmtPFZ0Xpj— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 1, 2021
"Hot Ones" has become more than a simple YouTube interview show where celebrities eat hot wings. It is a genuinely well-crafted, popular show that any network would surely be happy to have, and host Sean Evans is truly great at what he does. So it might interest MCU fans to learn that Simi Liu, the star of "Shang-Chi," is going to be on the show this week. We get a little teaser in the above tweet, with Liu slipping in an on-brand pun on his Twitter feed. The episode drops this Thursday on the First We Feast YouTube channel.
Free Avengers Assemble Episodes On YouTube
For fans of Marvel animated shows and free things, the Marvel HQ YouTube channel, which is largely aimed at younger viewers, has uploaded a handful of episodes of "Avengers Assemble" in their entirety. As of this writing, there are five full episodes on the channel, including the episode "Why I Hate Halloween," which we've included above. Binge away at your heart's content, or give your kids something to do, free of charge.
Helen Mirren Reveals Rachel Zegler's Role In Shazam 2
There is something sort of refreshing about an actress who doesn't quite care if she's throwing out minor spoilers for a major upcoming blockbuster. Such is the case with Helen Mirren, who recently spilled some tea in an interview with the AP regarding "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," AKA "Shazam 2." Specifically, she revealed who "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler will be portraying in the DC Comics sequel.
"I'm a member of three goddesses: Lucy Liu as Kalypso and the third goddess played by Rachel Zegler, who will be a huge star..."
Whoopsiedoodle! While Warner Bros. likely didn't intend for this information to surface just yet, Zegler went ahead and confirmed the news on Twitter personally after the story started making the rounds.
yâ€™allâ€¦. my bag is emptyâ€¦â€¦. i swear i had a cat in hereâ€¦â€¦â€¦ https://t.co/oB4qIWBuwI
— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 27, 2021
So there we have it. Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a while to see her in action as "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" doesn't come out until 2023.
Mephisto in Agatha: House of Harkness? Kathryn Hahn Weighs In
Look, we all got duped by the Mephisto buzz earlier this year when "WandaVision" was airing on Disney+. The show ended up becoming an Easter egg hunt, with fans ultimately looking for stuff that simply wasn't there. The villain Mephisto became a big theory floated online and has since stuck around, with people convinced that the devilish baddie will appear in the MCU. Now, Agatha herself, Kathryn Hahn, has weighed in on the possible debut of Mephisto in her upcoming spin-off series "Agatha: House of Harkness" during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." Hahn said:
"I keep hearing that. I have no idea. That was like a big thing during WandaVision, but I have no...who knows? Anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all."
So it seems like absolutely nothing has been decided on that front for the time being, and it's not as though Hahn could say anything even if it were happening. You can check out the full interview clip above.
Hawkeye Meet the LARPers Featurette
Next up, we have a fun little featurette for Marvel's "Hawkeye," which has to do with a key scene from the show's second episode. Specifically, the sequence that sees Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton having to infiltrate a LARPing group to get hold of the Ronin costume. This video gives a little insight into how that sequence came together. It highlights one of the lighter moments of the show thus far, and everyone looks like they had quite a good time bringing this sequence to life.
Red Sonja Movie Is Still Happening Says Star Hannah John-Kamen
Hollywood has been threatening us with a new "Red Sonja" movie for quite some time now. At one point, disgraced director Bryan Singer ("X-Men") was attached to helm the project. That iteration has since been buried, but last we heard, Jill Solloway ("Transparent") was set to fill in the director's chair, with Hannah John-Kamen ("Ant-Man and the Wasp") set to star in the title role. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter in honor of the release of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," the actress confirmed that she is still attached to star in the movie with a simple "yes." Unfortunately, we don't have more than that at the moment, but this one is still alive and kicking, apparently.
Unused Shang-Chi Concept Art
OK here are 2 earlier designs I did of SHANG-CHI! One so early I didnâ€™t even know the story yet & the other starting to get closer to the final concept. Check out my interview with @screenrant where I talk about the process! https://t.co/Hu14f0xBJv #shangchi pic.twitter.com/SgWl0Ls3Fq— Andy Park (@andyparkart) November 30, 2021
Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has shared some new concept art from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The latest MCU flick proved to be a big hit, turning Simu Liu into a huge star. As we can see in the above tweet, Park originally had a couple of different looks for the hero's costume before we got what ended up in the movie we saw.