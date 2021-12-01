Superhero Bits: Unused Shang-Chi Concept Art, Rachel Zegler's Shazam! Sequel Role Confirmed & More

There is something sort of refreshing about an actress who doesn't quite care if she's throwing out minor spoilers for a major upcoming blockbuster. Such is the case with Helen Mirren, who recently spilled some tea in an interview with the AP regarding "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," AKA "Shazam 2." Specifically, she revealed who "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler will be portraying in the DC Comics sequel.

"I'm a member of three goddesses: Lucy Liu as Kalypso and the third goddess played by Rachel Zegler, who will be a huge star..."

Whoopsiedoodle! While Warner Bros. likely didn't intend for this information to surface just yet, Zegler went ahead and confirmed the news on Twitter personally after the story started making the rounds.

yâ€™allâ€¦. my bag is emptyâ€¦â€¦. i swear i had a cat in hereâ€¦â€¦â€¦ https://t.co/oB4qIWBuwI — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 27, 2021

So there we have it. Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a while to see her in action as "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" doesn't come out until 2023.