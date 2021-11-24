All The Hawkeye Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed In The First Two Episodes

Kate Bishop stumbles upon an illegal underground auction happening at an upscale party being attended by her mother Eleanor and her new husband Jack Duquesne. In fact, it's Jack and his father Armand who are bidding on some expensive items, including the Ronin sword and suit from the wreckage of Avengers Compound in upstate New York.

But the more intriguing item is #268, a watch that was also retrieved from Avengers Compound. That's what the Tracksuit Mafia appears to have been after when they crashed the auction and got into a scuffle with Kate Bishop. But we have no idea why. However, there are a couple interesting theories to consider.

First of all, the #268 designation could be a sly reference to Avengers #268, which just so happens to deal with Kang the Conqueror and some other versions of the character. Could this have something to do with the Marvel villain who debuted in "Loki" and will be prominently features in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" when it's released in July 2023? We still haven't learned who purchased Stark Tower, and since the sale is mentioned in the second episode of "Hawkeye," we're wondering if Qeng Industries will be revealed as the buyer, introducing us to one of Kang the Conqueror's variants. After all, we already saw Stark Tower with the Qeng name on it in The Void from "Loki," so it's not out of the realm of possibility. What would he want with the watch? Well, "Captain America: Civil War" revealed that Tony Stark could conceal Iron Man tech in his watch, and the entire suit from "Avengers: Infinity War" was able to fit into his chest piece. So it's possible that there's coveted, dangerous Stark tech inside that watch.

Meanwhile, ScreenCrush has proposed another theory. If the Ronin sword and suit were at Avengers Compound with the watch, perhaps it's something that Clint Barton stole from a crime boss during his time as the brutal vigilante. What if Clint stole it from Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio from the "Daredevil" series on Netflix), and he's commissioned the Tracksuit Mafia to get it back? When Clint is speaking with his wife Laura (Linda Cardellini) by phone, he mentions that he's not sure how high this goes, and it would be quite surprising if it went all the way to the top. Neither Clint nor Kate are aware of the watch being what the Tracksuit Mafia was after, so it's bound to be an important reveal.

Furthermore, the end of the second episode of "Hawkeye" teases the introducing of Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a character who is seemingly being set up as a villain in the show and is also slated to have her own Disney+ series called "Echo," named after her alter ego. It just so happens that Echo's father was killed by Kingpin. Combine that with rumors of Charlie Cox potentially appearing as Matt Murdock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and we could be looking at Marvel's "Daredevil" series being folded into the larger MCU in a more proper fashion.

This is perhaps the most important detail to keep an eye on, and it's something we'll be curious about as "Hawkeye" continues in the coming weeks.