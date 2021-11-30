Batgirl Has Begun Filming, New Logo Revealed In Set Photo

Na na na na na na na na, Batgirl! The upcoming Warner Bros. film "Batgirl" has begun filming, according to an Instagram post from Bilall Fallah, who is directing the film with Adil El Arbi. Fallah lists his location on the social site as Gotham City, which seems appropriate. In the post, he says, "#BATGIRL 🦇 DAY 1 !!! #dc #alhamdulillah"

Fallah and El Arbi are known for directing "Bad Boys for Life" and the upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series "Ms Marvel." The script for "Batgirl" comes to us from Christina Hodson who wrote the very awesome "Bumblebee," as well as "Birds of Prey" and "The Flash." Not only that, but the score is coming from Natalie Holt, who did the work for a little known property on Disney+ called "Loki." Every heard of it?

It's about time we got a movie about Barbara Gordon, not that she hasn't appeared in other things. She's one of my all-time favorites, so forgive me if I gush a bit about this one.