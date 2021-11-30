Batgirl Has Begun Filming, New Logo Revealed In Set Photo
Na na na na na na na na, Batgirl! The upcoming Warner Bros. film "Batgirl" has begun filming, according to an Instagram post from Bilall Fallah, who is directing the film with Adil El Arbi. Fallah lists his location on the social site as Gotham City, which seems appropriate. In the post, he says, "#BATGIRL 🦇 DAY 1 !!! #dc #alhamdulillah"
Fallah and El Arbi are known for directing "Bad Boys for Life" and the upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series "Ms Marvel." The script for "Batgirl" comes to us from Christina Hodson who wrote the very awesome "Bumblebee," as well as "Birds of Prey" and "The Flash." Not only that, but the score is coming from Natalie Holt, who did the work for a little known property on Disney+ called "Loki." Every heard of it?
It's about time we got a movie about Barbara Gordon, not that she hasn't appeared in other things. She's one of my all-time favorites, so forgive me if I gush a bit about this one.
New Logo for Batgirl
You can see the logo for the film above (and below in the full shot), in all its purple glory. It also looks a bit edgy, which probably gives us a bit of a look at what we're going to see. On the clapper are the names of the directors as well as cinematographer John Mathieson. You know his work, believe me. He's done work on "Gladiator," "Logan," and "Pan." Well, maybe forget that last one. We also see a few things in the background of the pic. We've got a book called, "The Code Book" by Simon Singh. Here is the Amazon description of the book, which may give us some clues to the storyline of the film:
"In his first book since the bestselling Fermat's Enigma, Simon Singh offers the first sweeping history of encryption, tracing its evolution and revealing the dramatic effects codes have had on wars, nations, and individual lives. From Mary, Queen of Scots, trapped by her own code, to the Navajo Code Talkers who helped the Allies win World War II, to the incredible (and incredibly simple) logistical breakthrough that made Internet commerce secure, The Code Book tells the story of the most powerful intellectual weapon ever known: secrecy."
Is That a Clue?
Ooh, right? There is also a ball of twine, a desk identifier for Officer Barbara Gordon, several other books, maybe a holiday wreath and what appears to be maybe a walker behind the desk? I might just be looking for things that aren't there, going by what I know of the character's history, but it's possible that I'm not wrong.
As you have likely heard, Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") will play the titular role, and Brendan Fraser ("The Mummy") is playing (at least according to IMDB) Garfield Lynns/Firefly. J.K. Simmons ("Spider-Man") will play Commissioner Gordon and Jacob Scipio ("Bad Boys For Life") in an as-yet-unnamed role. As /Film reported recently, "Batgirl" will go straight to HBO Max without a theatrical release. Maybe not the best move there if you're trying to send a message that a female-fronted superhero film is a priority.
There is no release date for "Batgirl" yet, but we'll be watching for an announcement!