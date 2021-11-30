Sons Of Anarchy Creator Is Making A Western For Netflix

The show, Sutter says, will focus on the families' trajectory into outlaws, "in a period before all the iconic outlaws that we know, like Jesse James and Billy the Kid." It carries all of the themes seen in Sutter's previous work from blood-soaked family feuds to the malleability of the moral code, to include his script for "Southpaw" and his series "The Bastard Executioner." It's been a long-running desire for him to work with the genre, he tells Deadline:

I've always wanted to do a western, even before Sons, and then "Deadwood" came out. There's that great lore of Ian Anderson wanting to be a great rock guitarist, and he saw Clapton play, and he said, 'F***, I'm going to become the best rock flautist that ever lived.' And he did just that for Jethro Tull. This is how I felt when I saw "Deadwood." I said, 'Let me stick to the crime genre" and then used just about every actor that was on that show. But I do love the genre, and over the pandemic, I tried to get a western IP.

Nothing else is known about the upcoming series, but in the meantime we'll wonder what that elusive Western IP was. Perhaps the Great American Novel, Cormac McCarthy's bloody anti-Western "Blood Meridian?" Sutter's stories are ostensibly about loyalty and survival, but his characters are in the business of violence, like McCarthy's. The tale is purportedly un-filmable, having eluded proper adaptations for over 30 years since the novel's 1985 release. Could Kurt Sutter be the latest addition to the movie Wiki's "Attempted adaptations" section? The thought is both exciting and devastating.