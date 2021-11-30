Ghostbusters: Afterlife Team Jason Reitman And Gil Kenan Sign Overall Deal With Sony
Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan have signed an overall producing deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The writers of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will reportedly launch a new production banner. In a statement to the site, Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group said:
"Jason and Gil as co-writing partners have a remarkable understanding of commercial quality cinema, and we are thrilled about the upcoming pipeline from these guys."
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is currently at over $87 million at the domestic box office, with just over $115 million worldwide. The weekend opened with $44 million domestically. The Rotten Tomatoes score as of the time of this writing stands at 63% from critics and 95% from the audience.
Reitman and Kenan had a statement of their own:
"We're excited to have evolved our storytelling partnership into a full-fledged production company and couldn't be more proud to have a home at Sony Pictures, the studio most committed to the theatrical movie going experience"
More Ghostbusters, Maybe?
So, could we get yet another "Ghostbusters" film from Reitman and Kenan? It's up to the fates (and the Sony executives), but "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is doing well right now. If it continues to rake in dollars over the post-holiday weekend, it certainly could happen. Then there is that whole mid-credits scene. No spoilers here, but let's just say the door to the ecto-containment unit was left wide open. I mean, when there are things that go bump in the night, who ya gonna call?
In addition to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," Jason Reitman is known for directing "Juno," "Up in the Air," "Thank You for Smoking," "Young Adult," and "Tully," and has been nominated for four Academy Awards. Kenan directed "Monster House" for Sony Pictures, "City of Ember," "Poltergeist" and the upcoming film "A Boy Called Christmas." "Monster House" was executive produced by Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg."
Read the synopsis for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" below.
From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman and based on the 1984 film "Ghostbusters" from Ivan Reitman, written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. It stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, and Paul Rudd.