Ghostbusters: Afterlife Team Jason Reitman And Gil Kenan Sign Overall Deal With Sony

So, could we get yet another "Ghostbusters" film from Reitman and Kenan? It's up to the fates (and the Sony executives), but "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is doing well right now. If it continues to rake in dollars over the post-holiday weekend, it certainly could happen. Then there is that whole mid-credits scene. No spoilers here, but let's just say the door to the ecto-containment unit was left wide open. I mean, when there are things that go bump in the night, who ya gonna call?

In addition to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," Jason Reitman is known for directing "Juno," "Up in the Air," "Thank You for Smoking," "Young Adult," and "Tully," and has been nominated for four Academy Awards. Kenan directed "Monster House" for Sony Pictures, "City of Ember," "Poltergeist" and the upcoming film "A Boy Called Christmas." "Monster House" was executive produced by Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg."

Read the synopsis for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" below.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman and based on the 1984 film "Ghostbusters" from Ivan Reitman, written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. It stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, and Paul Rudd.