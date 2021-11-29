Encanto And House Of Gucci Did Decent Thanksgiving Box Office, Resident Evil Didn't

We should point out that, overall, the Thanksgiving holiday frame took in $142 million in ticket sales. No, that is nowhere near the $250 million or so the industry was used to seeing in 2019 and other recent years pre-pandemic. However, it is a sign that there are a lot of people out there, even despite current circumstances, that want to go to the movies. We can only hope that 2022 sees that number grow.

In holdover news, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" held quite well in its second weekend, dropping 44.3%, taking in $24.5 million. It now stands at $87.7 million domestically and should cross the $100 million mark come next Monday. For comparison's sake, 2016's "Ghostbusters" 54.3% in its second weekend, earning $21 million. So the fact that it made $2 million more than "Afterlife" in its opening weekend is inconsequential and word of mouth seems to be benefitting this one more. If it can find a reasonable audience overseas, Sony should do quite well with this one.

"Eternals" came in at number four, taking in $7.9 million as it has now passed $150 million domestically. It stands at $368 million worldwide. Whether or not it can get past the $400 million mark remains to be seen, though it may be close. "Clifford the Big Red Dog" fell to number six, taking in $4.8 million, with a $42.8 million domestic total now. A sequel is already in the works so Paramount is clearly happy.

Lastly, in milestone news, "Dune" finally crossed the $100 million mark domestically, as it now has earned $102.2 million since it originally hit theaters on October 22. Worldwide, its total stands at $374 million as it is also trying to get past the $400 million mark. Either way, Warner Bros. Legendary are planning to shoot the sequel next year, so everything from here on out is icing on the cake to some degree.

Next weekend sees no new, big releases so it will be a battle of the holdovers, with some smaller releases such as "Power of the Dog" and "Benedetta" looking to capture what attention they can.