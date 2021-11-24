Encanto Directors On Creating Disney's First Magical Realist Musical [Interview]

The musical sequences too, are so vivid and imaginative they feel like they're in dialogue with Lin-Manuel Miranda's very energetic, unique kind of music. Byron and Jared, can you speak as to the direction of these sequences and how they push the boundaries of reality maybe in the ways that magical realism does?

Bush: Yeah. For sure, I'd say that one of the things we knew early on is we're going to center this movie around this family, 12 people, and we're going to be in a house with these 12 people. So, we knew when we got to the music portions that the music had to transport us somewhere different or open up our eyes or really sort of push the environment around us. So the characters, worlds that we didn't really get to visit in the house itself. One of the real joys for us in working with Lin, is that we would go back and forth and trying to figure out, "Okay, who's whose song is this going to be?" And he'd be able to distill down a song like "Surface Pressure," which is Luisa's song. You know, he really took that from his own family life, his oldest sister, someone had all this responsibility but he always says he always saw her vulnerabilities, tiny.

He could see those things and putting that into a song gave us something really special, but his lyrics talked about things all over the world and throughout history and we thought, "What a great way to show that. Put it into animation so those lyrics would come to life." I think one of the really exciting things is when we started this movie we didn't know how all of that would play out what the songs would actually sound like, where they might take us. It was really this organic back and forth that allowed us to be very creative but at the same time every single one of these songs is super grounded in character, and the emotions, and what the family is going through.

Well, another of the things I found really interesting about this movie story-wise was that there's no real villain and it deals with such deep topics as the pressures that family can put on you. Charise, can you speak about that? How do you structure a Disney musical film around a story that has no villain and that is about these more mature topics?

Smith: Well, yeah, it's an interesting question and for a long time we were trying to figure out how to do that and how to balance, particularly that character of Abuela Alma, because we had a lot of screenings and it was always just a process of trying to figure out how do we make her relatable, not too gruff and unlikable? So balancing her as a character was something that took a long time and was a really nuanced process but then also we started thinking of the film as a mystery actually. There is not an antagonist in a traditional way, but Mirabel is slowly sort of unraveling this mystery about her family as she goes sort of talking, getting to know people deeper and piecing together sort of what's wrong. Once we sort of had that insight, that it was actually sort of more of a mystery structure it was a really big revelation.

So it's a magical realist musical mystery movie.

Smith: You know, just one those!

Bush: All the M's. They're all M's. And Mirabel and Madrigal. So we just, any M word is in there!

"Encanto" is playing in theaters now.