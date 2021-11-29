Chucky Season 2 Is Coming To Torment More Hapless Victims

Hide your knives and pray your kid doesn't ask for a Good Guy doll this holiday season because "Chucky" isn't going away anytime soon. Everyone's favorite serial killer-possessed ginger doll has been killing it on screen and in the ratings for USA and SyFy, and we've learned today that the television series extension of the "Child's Play" cinematic universe from Don Mancini has been renewed for a second season just before the season 1 finale. NBCUniversal noted that the first season has reached 9.5 million viewers across all currently available platforms, and the entire season will be available to stream on Peacock starting December 1, 2021.

"Chucky" is a direct continuation following "Cult of Chucky," the seventh film of the franchise and stars the voice of Brad Dourif, who has voiced Chucky since the inception of the character with 1988's "Child's Play." The series sees a return from series regulars Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise McCarthy, and Fiona Dourif in addition to newcomers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Lex Doig and Devon Sawa. The series follows Chucky back in Charles Lee Ray's hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey to enact a new reign of terror as a group of middle schoolers try to stop him with the help of some of Chucky's survivors. The series has proven to be a perfect blend of Mancini's trademark camp, and some of the most gruesome kills in franchise history. Chucky friggin' rules.