Chucky Season 2 Is Coming To Torment More Hapless Victims
Hide your knives and pray your kid doesn't ask for a Good Guy doll this holiday season because "Chucky" isn't going away anytime soon. Everyone's favorite serial killer-possessed ginger doll has been killing it on screen and in the ratings for USA and SyFy, and we've learned today that the television series extension of the "Child's Play" cinematic universe from Don Mancini has been renewed for a second season just before the season 1 finale. NBCUniversal noted that the first season has reached 9.5 million viewers across all currently available platforms, and the entire season will be available to stream on Peacock starting December 1, 2021.
"Chucky" is a direct continuation following "Cult of Chucky," the seventh film of the franchise and stars the voice of Brad Dourif, who has voiced Chucky since the inception of the character with 1988's "Child's Play." The series sees a return from series regulars Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise McCarthy, and Fiona Dourif in addition to newcomers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Lex Doig and Devon Sawa. The series follows Chucky back in Charles Lee Ray's hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey to enact a new reign of terror as a group of middle schoolers try to stop him with the help of some of Chucky's survivors. The series has proven to be a perfect blend of Mancini's trademark camp, and some of the most gruesome kills in franchise history. Chucky friggin' rules.
"Watch Your Backs"
Creator Don Mancini said in a statement, "We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with 'Chucky.'" The titular killer doll had a message of his own, "This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022." Thank the universe we're getting a second season, because I don't think Chucky would have taken too kindly to a premature cancelation. While we're on the topic of Chucky breaking kayfabe and pretending to be real online, whoever is in charge of running the official @ChuckyIsReal Twitter account deserves a raise, because they've made the perfect interactive companion to the show.
can i trust you? stream my show dickheads: https://t.co/E3HrEGhOwS
— Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) November 25, 2021
"Chucky" season 2 will continue to come from the mind of Don Mancini in addition to "Channel Zero" creator Nick Antosca, who executive produces with Mancini alongside David Kirschner, Alex Hedlund, and Harley Peyton. Horror franchises are frequently an absolute disaster of continuity, but since Mancini has always been behind the wheel with "Child's Play/Chucky," the series has over three decades of canon to enjoy, and a set up on the show that could keep the story going for years to come. No word yet on when season 2 will drop, but we know it's coming sometime next year, likely around the same spooky season as season 1.