The Witcher Season 2 Clip: Geralt Meets A Myriapod

In the very short teaser clip posted to the Witcher Netflix Twitter account, we see Geralt with a glowing sword, facing off against a massive bug-like monster called a Myriapod. Fans of the "Witcher" novels from author Andrzej Sapkowski and the video games CD Projekt RED will recognize the monster, who is featured in both. In Sapkowski's anthology, "Sword of Destiny," Geralt first meets Ciri when he's forced to rescue her from one of these things. In an expansion to the third video game, "The Witcher: The Wild Hunt," called "Blood and Wine," Geralt is forced to fight the massive buggy beasts as well.

While he won't be meeting Ciri for the first time in season 2, he will still likely have to protect her from the many-legged monster. The second season will see Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allan) traveling through the woods on their way to Kaer Morhen, the castle keep where witchers from the school of the wolf are taught. The world of "The Witcher" is fraught with dangers, but the Myriapod is a seriously scary one. Thankfully, it looks like Geralt has imbued his sword with some kind of magical energy, so it should cut through that thing's carapace like butter.