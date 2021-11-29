Gorillaz Is Getting A Feature Film At Netflix

According to the Damon Albarn Unofficial Twitter account (by way of ComicBook.com), a recent interview with the Gorillaz band member Albarn shared the news that Netflix has greenlit a "full-length Gorillaz film," and that the band is currently in the process of writing the movie.

Albarn, formerly of the Britpop band Blur, created Gorillaz with artist and musician Jamie Hewlett in 1998. Hewlett designed the characters for the band using the signature cartooning style he developed on his seminal comic series, "Tank Girl." Producer Remi Kabaka Jr. joined later, and over the years Gorillaz have collaborated with numerous other recording artists ranging from Mos Def to Danger Mouse. They even had Dennis Hopper record a lengthy voiceover for a track on their second album, "Demon Days."

The fictional band is comprised of lead singer 2-D, bass player Murdoc, drummer Russel, and lead guitarist Noodle. For awhile their bassist was Ace, the leader of the Gangreen Gang from "The Powerpuff Girls," while Murdoc was in prison, though Murdoc has since rejoined the band. Noodle was also briefly replaced with a cyborg version of herself.

As I said, there's a very complicated history to these cartoon musicians.