One Of Kyle Mooney's Saturday Night Live Characters Seems To Be In Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!

For those who may not be familiar, the Weekend Update portion of "Saturday Night Live" occasionally brings in Kyle Mooney as fictional stand-up comedian Bruce Chandler. Modeled somewhat after the likes of Andrew Dice Clay and the cheesiest, most cliche stand-up coming of the 1980s and 1990s, the character is made to be an intentionally terrible comedian who always ends up revealing an extremely depressing part of his life. On top of being an awful comic, he's also starved for love. It's a tragically hilarious character, and it seems that Mooney's upcoming "Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!" series will give the character something many comedians of the '80s and '90s had: his own family friendly animated series.

Above is a quick shot you can see in the trailer for "Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!" That's unmistakably the same leather jacket we've seen Bruce Chandling wear at the Weekend Update desk, and you can hear him saying "This is great" as he stands in front of a clip from an animated show. That doesn't necessarily mean that Chandling has his own animated series, but then there's also this shot in the trailer:

That's definitely a cute animated version of Bruce Chandling. The little guy is seen running on a football field with a wagon full of stuffed animals in tow as he catches a pass.

With these two shots, it would appear that the programming line-up for "Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!" includes Bruce Chandling's own animated series. This is perfectly representative of the strange fad in the late 1980s and early 1990s when comedians like Howie Mandel, Louie Anderson and John Candy had their respective animated shows "Bobby's World," "Life with Louie," and "Camp Candy," just to name a few. I can only imaging how amazing it will be to see Bruce Chandling bring his childhood to life in an animated series, especially if it features that depressing side of the character that makes him so great on Weekend Update. We're just glad that Lorne Michaels was on board "Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!" as an executive producer to make the inclusion of this character from "SNL" that much easier.

"Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!" arrives on Netflix on December 10, 2021, and we can't wait to see what other treasures it holds.