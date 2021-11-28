We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Is Happening At Peacock

Get ready to rock, because the best original show on Peacock has been given the green light for a second season. Originally conceived as a pilot for the Channel 4 Comedy Blaps showcase for new creators, "We Are Lady Parts" is about biochemical engineering Ph.D student Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan) who becomes the unlikely lead guitarist of the all-female Muslim punk band known as Lady Parts.

To convince Amina to join the band, frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) offers to set her up with potential husbands, knowing Amina is desperate to find a match. Now Amina finds herself trying to find her voice between the structured world of university and the rebellious rockers of Lady Parts. The show features semi-autobiographical elements from creator Nida Manzoor's own life, and original music written by Manzoor and her siblings. "We Are Lady Parts" was the breakout success story of the NBCUniversal-backed streaming servoce, currently boasting a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling and boundary-pushing comedy," said Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal's president of scripted content. "We're incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can't wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble."