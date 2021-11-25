Venom: Let There Be Carnage Deleted Scene: Carnage Will Eat Your Face

Venom is back, but unfortunately, so is his unholy spawn. Following the success of Marvel's "Venom" in 2018, the sassy symbiote returns in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The superhero film once again follows investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), who, through a series of unfortunate events, ended up playing host to an alien species. In that respect, the "Venom" films have been read as buddy comedies, like "Midnight Run" or "Booksmart." But now, Brock is tasked to find and stop a serial killer named Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has become host to Venom's spawn, Carnage.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is directed by Andy Serkis, whose experience with CGI and motion capture in the "Lord of the Rings" and "Planet of the Apes" lends itself to the CG-utilizing story of stringy, slaying symbiotes. "Venom" co-writer Kelly Marcel penned the sequel's script based on a story co-written with Hardy.

Carnage isn't the greatest guy, as evidenced by this extended, deleted clip from the film courtesy of an IGN exclusive. In it, the symbiote entreats Cletus Kasady and his partner, Frances Louise Barrison (known as Shriek in the Marvel comics), to help him take over the world — collateral damage be damned. Check out the deleted scene from "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" below.