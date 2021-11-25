Zachary Levi's Guardians Of The Galaxy Audition Landed Him Shazam

Zachary Levi is one of those actors who, like J.K. Simmons and Willem Dafoe, has had a role in both DC and Marvel movies. DC fans know him as the hero of "Shazam," while in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he took over the role of the dashing Fandral from Josh Dallas in "Thor: The Dark World" (only to be quickly killed off in the next movie as director Taiki Waititi cleaned house).

Levi almost played a much larger role in the MCU, however. In fact, he was up for the starring, nay, star-lording role of Peter Quill in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

In a conversation with The Playlist via its podcast, The Fourth Wall, Levi revealed that he had a previous history with "Guardians" writer-director James Gunn, who also hopped the fence to DC as of this year with "The Suicide Squad." Apparently, Levi got far enough along in the audition process for "Guardians" that he was even camera testing as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. He said: