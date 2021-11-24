Cowboy Bebop's Opening Theme Song Gets A Club Remix From Steve Aoki

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved "Cowboy Bebop" anime series dropped in mid-November, and so far, the critical reaction has been disappointing (but /Film's Danielle Ryan provides a different interpretation of the series and plenty to appreciate).

The show had big shoes to fill; its original twenty-six episodes stand tall as the first anime show to be broadcast on Adult Swim in the United States, and it enjoys prominence as one of the most influential anime series of all time. The new series, developed by André Nemec ("Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol") and written by Christopher Yost ("The Mandalorian" series) brings that Netflix polish to the celebrated saga of Spike Spiegel, who is played by John Cho ("Searching"), along with Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) as they bust heads, catch bounties, and wrestle with inner demons and ennui.

The show synopsis, per Netflix:

Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike's past?

One universally-appreciated asset to the new series is the addition of original anime composer Yoko Kanno to score Netflix's adaptation soundtrack. Kanno's Latin jazz-infused compositions were refreshing as a marriage to an equally refreshing anime, and her soundtrack to the series is considered one of the best of all time. For the live-action series, Steve Aoki put together a club remix of the classic track, "for the Cowboy Bebop family," he says in a preamble to the beat drop. It's a solid re-imagination of Kanno's creation while retaining that building energy that the rising instrumentals previously fomented.

1,2,3. Let's jam.