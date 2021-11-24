North Korean Squid Game Smuggler Sentenced To Death After Students Caught Watching The Show

A startling report came out of Radio Free Asia (via Variety) yesterday, as a man who smuggled copies of the hit South Korean Netflix series "Squid Game" into North Korea has been sentenced to death by firing squad for the crime. RFA learned that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives, and authorities first learned of the show's presence in North Korea after catching high school students watching the program. "Squid Game" is an outlawed program in North Korea in violation of their Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture act passed in December of 2020, which prohibits the dissemination and existence of media and entertainment deemed unacceptable. For the most part, this act was passed in an attempt to limit the spread of media influence from capitalist countries like South Korea and the United States.

Despite North Korea's best efforts, "Squid Game" has been spreading across the country through illegally sourced flash drives and SD cards. According to the RFA report, one of the students who bought the USB drive has received a life sentence, while six other students who were caught watching the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor. Teachers and school administrators have been fired from their jobs and now face the possibility of banishment to rural areas or forced to work in remote mines.