Several Eternals Costumes Were Entirely CGI

Aitken goes onto explain that even though Jolie's suit was fully CGI, the VFX team worked very hard to make sure everything felt naturally like Jolie. From the way she moves, to the way her (very real) face meshes with her (significantly less real) CGI suit:

"Getting her body performance so that it had that iconic aspect to it, they've cast Angelina Jolie for a reason. And part of that is that she has a way of moving that's almost like a dancer. Making sure that we honored that with the digital component of the performance, but the capturing of her face particularly is what I'm getting around to here, getting that authenticity so that we can do a mid-shot as a digi-double and it's not going to be jarring for anybody. It's not going to pop them out of it. They're just going to think, 'Oh, this is another Thena fight beat.'"

And the CGI costume madness didn't stop there. In an after credits scene, we meet Eros, AKA Starfox, AKA brother of Thanos, AKA Harry Styles. Styles' last-minute appearance in the movie was kept a secret until the very last second, which meant that he too received a sweet CGI costume. Moreover, Eros's costume was still being tweaked during shooting.

It really makes you wonder, are we careening toward a future where every costume is CGI and film fashion pushes past our current understanding of how clothes look and move and fundamentally work? Maybe! And honestly, it sounds like fun. Give me a "Sex and the City" but with insane CGI Manolos. Give me a "Devil Wears Prada" filled with Chanel suits that defy gravity. Let's go all in.