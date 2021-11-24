The Morning Watch: Shang-Chi Honest Trailer, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Lightsaber Training & More

In this edition, find out how man jabs "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" takes at the hands of the Honest Trailer for the Marvel Studios movie. Plus, take a sneak peek at the lightsaber training that will be available for those who are lucky enough to book some time on the "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" at Walt Disney Resort. Finally, now that "Hawkeye" has debuted on Disney+, see how Jeremy Renner handles some hot wings on a new episode of "Hot Ones."