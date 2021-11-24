The Morning Watch: Shang-Chi Honest Trailer, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Lightsaber Training & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, find out how man jabs "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" takes at the hands of the Honest Trailer for the Marvel Studios movie. Plus, take a sneak peek at the lightsaber training that will be available for those who are lucky enough to book some time on the "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" at Walt Disney Resort. Finally, now that "Hawkeye" has debuted on Disney+, see how Jeremy Renner handles some hot wings on a new episode of "Hot Ones."
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Honest Trailer
First up, ScreenJunkies is here to deliver the Honest Trailer for Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." This is what you get when you mix the action comedy of a Jackie Chan movie with the mystical magic of wuxia films, and the chaotic CGI third act of all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Yes, having a meaningful, excellently choreographed fight between estranged father and son isn't cool enough, so we need two giant mystical creatures to duke it out in the sky.
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser's Lightsaber Training
Next, Disney recently raised the curtain for a sneak peek at the upcoming "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" experience that will be coming to Walt Disney World Resort beginning in March of 2022. One of the big attractions will be an entirely new lightsaber that allows fans to partake in some training with the closest recreation of a "real" lightsaber that there's ever been. Watch as Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro gives a closer look.
Jeremy Renner Stops by Hot Ones
Finally, two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner has both "The Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" available to stream, so it's the perfect time to see how well he can handle the wings of death on a new episode of "Hot Ones." While he tries to brave the hot sauces, listen as he talks about off-road racing at the Baja 500, karaoke memories, and an intense "man love" that he has for fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Paul Rudd.