Jay Leno Has Joined The Cast Of The Brian Epstein Biopic, Midas Man

Jay Leno, the former host of NBC's "The Tonight Show," has signed on to play another late-night talk show host, Ed Sullivan, in "Midas Man," an upcoming biopic about Beatles manager Brian Epstein. Leno has numerous film credits to his name, but he usually plays himself or does voice work in animated movies. So the Sullivan role marks something of a departure for him, even if it's very much in the wheelhouse of his old job.

The AV Club reports that "Midas Man" is already in production, after a hiatus that saw director Sara Sugarman ("Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen") replace Jonas Akerlund ("Lords of Chaos"). The cast includes Jacob Fortune-Lloyd ("The Queen's Gambit") as Epstein, as well as Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day, and Bill Milner.

Epstein is often known as the "Fifth Beatle" and was instrumental in building the Fab Four's brand while guiding them through their ascendancy to pop stardom in the 1960s. He died in 1967, two years before the band broke up, and John Lennon himself cited his passing as the beginning of the end for the Beatles.

The significance of Leno's "Midas Man" role (which could just be a cameo) is that "The Ed Sullivan Show" is where the Beatles made their stateside debut, in mop tops and matching suits that were part of the image Epstein helped craft for them. They first performed on the show on February 9, 1964, bringing Beatlemania and the British Invasion to American audiences with the songs "All My Loving," "Till There Was You," "She Loves You," "I Saw Her Standing There," and "I Want To Hold Your Hand."