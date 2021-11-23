The Beatles: Get Back Clip: The Fab Four Rock Out On The Roof

We're days away from both Thanksgiving food comas and the premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back" on Disney+. The original docuseries from the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy director Peter Jackson is a three-part event that begins on Thursday. It's the perfect excuse to remove yourself from family battles over politics and who's getting turkey skin. Today we have a brand new clip of the famous rooftop performance of the titular song, and it's stunning.

Jackson, who's won three Oscars so far, has restored footage from the band's preparation for their first live concert in over two years. As you can see in the clip below, the clarity of the video gives us a better look at what was the last live performance of The Beatles on that rooftop on London's Savile Row. It's stunning and sad and absolutely beautiful to watch. Trust me, you've never had a better reason to tell your family to just shut up and just watch TV.