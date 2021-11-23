House Of Gucci Star Lady Gaga Ad-Libbed Her 'Father, Son, And House Of Gucci' Line

"House of Gucci" screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna backed up Gaga's story in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. The way he describes it, it sounds there was a good amount of ad-libbing happening on set, but not everything made it to the final cut the way Gaga's line did. "That came from Lady Gaga's genius," said Bentivegna, talking about the ad-libbed line. "There were so many great lines that were ad-libbed. Most of them were cut, but that one made it."

I don't think anyone is shocked that Gaga has adapted to acting with the vigor and talent that made her one of the biggest musical artists of the last two decades. I don't know the exact cocktail of hard work, luck, mentorship and innate skill that allows her to succeed so hard at all her creative endeavors, but what I do know is that it's been wild to watch her do it all, and it'll be even more interesting to see what she's going to do next.

She's checked a musical and a biopic off of the genre list, but there is still so much more to explore. What I'm saying in a roundabout way is please make her the killer in a cruel, calculating horror movie. Give Gaga her own "American Psycho" moment. Based on the trailer for "House of Gucci" alone, it's clear that she would kill it.

"House of Gucci" sashays into theaters on November 24, 2021.