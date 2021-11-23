House Of Gucci Star Lady Gaga Ad-Libbed Her 'Father, Son, And House Of Gucci' Line
Lady Gaga is out on the press trail for her latest film, the incredibly on-brand "House of Gucci," and she's dropping fun little tidbits left and right. Directed by the undeniable Ridley Scott, the film tells the love story of Patrizia Gucci (played by Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (played by the very tall Adam Driver) as it commingles with the glamor, greed and violence that come along with the Gucci name.
People have been losing their mind over stills of Gaga and Driver as the wildly opulent couple since they started popping up on social media this spring, and for good reason. It's honestly very fun to watch Gaga don all the vintage clothes and go full shrewd fashion monster.
So it's no surprise that one of the most iconic lines from the "House of Gucci" trailer sprouted right from the mind of Gaga herself. In a chat with Variety while attending the premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the musician/actress admitted that she ad-libbed the already iconic, "Father, Son and House of Gucci" line. As Gaga said:
"I would do it in the trailer all the time ... I was doing it in the trailer and then something about that scene when we were doing it felt right. We did it, and it's a testament to Ridley Scott as a director because he uses the stuff. He uses the creativity. He uses the love."
Gaga Over Gucci
"House of Gucci" screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna backed up Gaga's story in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. The way he describes it, it sounds there was a good amount of ad-libbing happening on set, but not everything made it to the final cut the way Gaga's line did. "That came from Lady Gaga's genius," said Bentivegna, talking about the ad-libbed line. "There were so many great lines that were ad-libbed. Most of them were cut, but that one made it."
I don't think anyone is shocked that Gaga has adapted to acting with the vigor and talent that made her one of the biggest musical artists of the last two decades. I don't know the exact cocktail of hard work, luck, mentorship and innate skill that allows her to succeed so hard at all her creative endeavors, but what I do know is that it's been wild to watch her do it all, and it'll be even more interesting to see what she's going to do next.
She's checked a musical and a biopic off of the genre list, but there is still so much more to explore. What I'm saying in a roundabout way is please make her the killer in a cruel, calculating horror movie. Give Gaga her own "American Psycho" moment. Based on the trailer for "House of Gucci" alone, it's clear that she would kill it.
"House of Gucci" sashays into theaters on November 24, 2021.