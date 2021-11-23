Euphoria Season 2 Trailer: The Kids Aren't Alright In HBO's Devastating Series

It's doubtful that many people look back on their teenage years with sentimentality, and quite honestly, anyone that sees high school as their "glory days" is likely someone I don't want to be around anyway. Even still, HBO's "Euphoria" hit home not just for their targeted Gen Z audience, but also for older generations of former teens still recovering from the old wounds of yesteryear. The time for John Hughes-inspired coming-of-age stories has long since passed, and HBO's "Euphoria" is snatching the torch and presenting a stylized exploration of the lives of American teens that, until now, were relegated to "bad influence" side characters.

The first season of "Euphoria" blew people's minds and made Zendaya the youngest ever Emmy winner for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Zendaya stars as Rue, the unreliable narrator of the series, a girl yo-yoing between sober and not, enduring a cocktail of mental illness, in mourning over the passing of her father, and trying to make sense of the unjust world that surrounds her.

The pandemic delayed production on season 2 of the series, but last winter provided two specials: "Trouble Don't Last Always" featuring a masterclass performance from Zendaya and Colman Domingo's Ali, and "F*** Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," with transgender actress Hunter Schafer co-writing and starring in the episode centered on her character and Rue's love interest, Jules. Fans have been impatiently waiting for the release of season 2 and today, we've finally got a release date and a new trailer.