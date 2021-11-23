How Marvel Decides Which Characters Get Films Or Disney+ Shows

Over a decade after the MCU took over the blockbuster scene, Marvel has found itself having to deal with a whole new quandary — which stories ought to be made for the big screen, and which should go straight to streaming on Disney+? To state the obvious, this is probably the definition of a good problem to have, but it's one that comes with all sorts of tricky ramifications to navigate.

As much as moviegoing habits have changed in recent years, even before the pandemic struck, there's no arguing against the built-in sense of prestige and importance that comes with movies that can only be seen on the big screen for a certain amount of time. On the other end of the spectrum, this would seem to imply that anything released on streaming services are to be considered "less than" in some way, despite how much streaming media has caught up to their big screen brethren in terms of scale and budget. This can lead to particularly unpleasant optics when the stories of characters portrayed by people of color, women, and other marginalized groups tend to be shuttled away to streaming platforms rather than receive the full red carpet treatment that event movies do.

Whatever the optics swirling around outside of these decisions may be, the reality — according to Marvel, at least — is that the choice between streaming and the big screen comes down to one simple factor: story.