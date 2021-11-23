MacGruber First Look: The Disgraced National Hero Comes To Peacock In December

I have personally been onboard the "MacGruber" train since seeing the movie at its SXSW premiere and it's done my potty-humor loving heart proud to see so many of my friends and colleagues jump on board in the years since. This kind of vulgar comedy isn't for everyone, but some of its most dedicated fans are the more highbrow, Criterion-worshipping film voices and that just tickles me to no end.

Can this conceit, itself a spoof of a TV character that has been out of the public consciousness for decades (even with the big network reboot), be further stretched to accommodate a full series? I couldn't tell you for sure, but I can say counting out Jorma Taccone is a fool's errand and these characters have somehow transcended mere spoof.

The world needs the ridiculousness of "MacGruber" now more than ever. After years of our collective world turning upside down, the increasing political and idealogical division that threatens the very fabric of democracy, we need an outlet to let off some steam. We need a lovable dumbass like MacGruber to make us forget about our real world problems. Escapism is the name of the game right now, so Mac's time has around at last and his return isn't a moment too soon.

If we know nothing else about MacGruber it's that he's a master of the diversion. All he needs is a stick of celery and we're off to the races.