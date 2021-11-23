The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving HBO Max In December 2021

With upfront acknowledgment that it's not really my place to speak from a position of authority about the need for a film like "Never, Rarely, Always, Sometimes," I can at least point to how important it is that writer/director Eliza Hittman's quiet, lowkey indie drama treats its main characters with a refreshing matter-of-factness and a sense of dignity that could so easily have been denied them. As opposed to a film like, say, "Juno" (which I also really enjoy), there is no sense of romanticism or fantasy on display here. Autumn, played with incredible poise by newcomer Sidney Flanigan, all but shuts down emotionally through most of the story as she mechanically journeys from Pennsylvania to New York City to get an abortion, accompanied by her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder). In lieu of an overabundance of dialogue, Hittman allows vignettes and visuals to tell much of the story, which proves surprisingly effective in getting us into the head space of the two very different main characters. It may be low key and restrained, but "Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always" isn't a film easily forgotten.