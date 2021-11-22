The Best Movies And Shows Leaving Hulu In December 2021

Daylight Savings Time is over, the days are getting shorter, and many of us unlucky souls will have to deal with the looming threat of snow on the horizon — if you haven't been already, that is. Welcome to the waning days of November, everyone! Our go-to comfort in these times of business and stress, as always, can be found in the many movies and shows available on a constant streaming rotation. Unfortunately, we're going to slightly add to the stress of this time of year to keep you informed of all the best titles that will soon disappear from streaming services — in this case, Hulu. But not to fear! For the most part, you have until the end of December to bump these following movies or shows up to the top of your watchlist and get around to them while the getting's still good. Without further ado, here are all the movies and shows that are soon to be expiring from Hulu, with a highlighted selection of five specific titles by yours truly.