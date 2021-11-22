The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Hulu In December 2021

It's almost December, which means we're all going to be spending more time indoors, possibly trapped with relatives we don't have anything in common with. Thankfully, Hulu has us covered, bringing loads of great movies and new TV shows to its streaming service just in time to avoid Uncle Larry's UFO TED talk.

The new season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will drop its first two episodes on the streamer on December 3, 2021, one day after the premiere on FXX, but there's plenty of other great content headed to Hulu as well. There's a couple of holiday specials, a whole slew of great movies, and new seasons from Hulu originals, so no one has to feel bad about locking themselves in their rooms and refusing to try Great Aunt Betty's new cranberry sauce recipe. Heck, they're even releasing season 10 of the Canadian comedy hit "Letterkenny" on Boxing Day so everyone can get into the Canadian holiday spirit.