The Black Phone Star Promises That Ethan Hawke Is 'Terrifying'

Ethan Hawke is no stranger to horror films, with roles in iconic genre entries like "The Purge" and "Sinister" proving that he's a force to be reckoned with in that cinematic vein. Now, once again he teams up with producer Jason Blum and director Scott Derrickson ("Sinister") for "The Black Phone," based on the short story by Joe Hill ("NOS4A2," "Horns," "Locke & Key"). While "The Purge" sees the actor being tormented by masked assailants, "The Black Phone" will see Hawke this time become the masked villain himself, embodying the character of a child murderer known as "The Grabber."

In the film, the Grabber captures his latest victim-to-be, young Finney Shaw (Mason Thames). Finney finds himself locked in a room with a disconnected black phone ... one that allows the Grabber's previous victims to contact young Finney from beyond the grave. Apparently Hawke's performance as the Grabber was so successfully intimidating that co-star Mason Thames had difficulties not being scared on-set, as revealed in an interview with CBR.