Dear David Now Has A Director In John McPhail From Anna And The Apocalypse

Scottish filmmaker John McPhail first gained international acclaim with "Anna and the Apocalypse" after the film premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX in 2017. The film has since developed a cult following and fans have been waiting with bated breath for McPhail's next venture. "Dear David" is absolutely perfect for him.

Part of the brilliance of "Dear David" is that it's difficult to tell if Ellis is being serious, or if he's pulling off an elaborate long-con. Some of Ellis' comics are filled with sardonic and self-deprecating humor, in addition to others that are clearly just him shitposting because he can. I mean, the man sells t-shirts that just feature the image of a t-shirt on them.

"Ellis's story captivated audiences across the Internet and built a passionate, global fan base that has been waiting for the film adaptation. We can't wait to bring this highly anticipated, harrowing tale to the big screen next year," Richard Alan Reid, Head of Global Content & Head of BuzzFeed Studios told Deadline.

For as scary as the "Dear David" premise is, there's a lingering aura of "he's gotta be screwing with us" that hangs in the air as you read each tweet. It keeps the story fun and helps to capture the same energy as telling scary stories in the middle of the night with your friends at a sleepover. If anyone can pull off capturing that feeling, it's the guy who made a Christmas horror musical that features a protagonist wielding a giant peppermint candy cane turned shank.