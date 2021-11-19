Star Wars Bits: Kathleen Kennedy, Galactic Starcruiser, Knights Of The Old Republic, Dark Horse Comics, Life Day, And More!

Scheduled to open at Walt Disney World in 2022, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser offers an immersive two-night experience where you're the hero of your own "Star Wars" story. StarWars.com recently visited Walt Disney World Resort for an early look at the luxury cruise experience and what awaits passengers aboard the glamorous Halcyon.

In the words of Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, it's a piece of immersive theater, coupled with a signature dining experience, and select elements of a standard cruise.

"Taking place between the events of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' the cruise "inhabits a pocket of time when the Resistance is still rebuilding itself to defend the galaxy against the First Order threat."

Walt Disney Imagineering's Scott Trowbridge says that Chewbacca and other legacy characters make an appearance during the two-day immersive excursion, including Rey. in addition to returning characters, the experience introduces new faces and droids, including the Resistance sympathizer who commands the Halcyon, Captain Riyola Keevan. There's also Sammie, a stowaway from Han Solo's home world of Corellia who serves as a mechanic on the luxury liner.

"What he lacks in skill he makes up for in charm and enthusiasm, convincing passengers and other crewmates to help when the Chandrila Star Line's jewel needs a tune up. Plus, he speaks Shyriiwook, which could come in handy if a Wookiee happens to find his way onboard."

There's an onboard boutique that allows passengers to dress up like their favorite "Star Wars" characters, including official Twi'lek headtails and Togruta montrals.

"Although passengers are welcome to come decked out in full cosplay from the moment they step foot into the Launch Pod, a ship's boutique, The Chandrila Collection, will feature a variety of pieces that can be augmented with professional makeup artists."

For more on the upcoming Walt Disney World experience, check out StarWars.com! If you're looking to immerse yourself further into the world of Galactic Starcruiser, the

Halcyon will appear in the "Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy" 5-issue miniseries from Marvel, as well as Justina Ireland's "Star Wars: The High Republic: Mission to Disaster," George Mann's "Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle for Starlight," and Daniel José Older's "Star Wars: The High Republic: Midnight Horizon."