The Morning Watch: How Shang-Chi Should Have Ended, Meet Hollywood Scream Artists & More
In this edition, now that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is available to stream on Disney+, find out how the Marvel Studios movie should have ended. Plus, learn about one of Hollywood's best kept secrets from behind the scenes: scream artists. And finally, take a look back at some of the references that "Enchanted" makes to the classic Disney Princesses from various animated movies over the decades.
How Shang-Chi Should Have Ended
First up, since "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is now available on home video, we get to see some more sensible endings for the Marvel Studios movie with a new edition of "How It Should Have Ended." For example, Wenwu (Tony Leung) really shouldn't have been defeated in the end since the Ten Rings in question make him immortal. Plus, the rings could have easily been taken by Ying Nan (Michelle Yeoh) instead of spending the time training Shang-Chi to wield them. We'll let you see the final ending they came up with for yourself.
Meet Hollywood Scream Artists
Next, you might not have ever realized this before, but actors and actresses aren't always doing their own screaming in movies. Believe it or not, there are designated Hollywood scream artists who sometimes step up to express extreme fear, rage, and grief for certain scenes in movies. For example, Scott Whyte screamed in place of Tom Hardy during the motorcycle sequence in "Venom." Learn about this rarely discussed Hollywood job in the full video from Insider.
Disney Princess References in Enchanted
Finally, with "Disenchanted" coming to Disney+ next year, there's no better time to take a look back where the story started with "Enchanted." The film starring Amy Adams and Patrick Demspey takes plenty of cues from the animated movies of Disney's storied history, and this video from Disney+ counts down some of the references to the likes of "Cinderella," "Beauty and the Beast," "Show White and the Seven Dwarfs" and more.