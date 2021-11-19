The Morning Watch: How Shang-Chi Should Have Ended, Meet Hollywood Scream Artists & More

In this edition, now that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is available to stream on Disney+, find out how the Marvel Studios movie should have ended. Plus, learn about one of Hollywood's best kept secrets from behind the scenes: scream artists. And finally, take a look back at some of the references that "Enchanted" makes to the classic Disney Princesses from various animated movies over the decades.