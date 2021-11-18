And Kids, How I Met Your Father Is Premiering On Hulu In January

Kids, I'm going to tell you an incredible story. The story of how "How I Met Your Mother" got a sequel series less than a decade after wrapping up its original run. That's right, "How I Met Your Father" is not only on the way, it finally has an official air date! We still have to wait for it of course, but the legendary premiere is now set for January 18, 2022. The big announcement came via Twitter, doubling as an excellent way to meet the cast of the upcoming series.

We couldn't keep you waiting any longer... 🤐 How I Met Your Father is coming January 18, only on @Hulu! #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/lfK6sVrQJQ — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) November 17, 2021

Much like the original series, the spin-off sees an older version of our lead character, retelling the relationship drama of her young-adult life. This time around, we're following Hilary Duff's Sophie, telling her son how she met his father. If she's a better storyteller than Ted Mosby — and who isn't? — then it should take anywhere less than 9 seasons to get through. Here's a brief synopsis:

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

'How I Met Your Father' is written by "Love, Simon" writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Pam Fryman, Adam Londy, and "How I Met Your Mother" creators, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. The first season is set for 10 episodes, coming exclusively to Hulu. As fans of the show likely know, a spin-off has been in the works for some time now, with a pilot (starring Greta Gerwig!) shot back in 2014 for the series, originally titled "How I Met Your Dad." Eventually, Aptaker and Berger came aboard to rewrite the pilot, creating new characters on a different story path.