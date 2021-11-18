Reno 911 Special The Hunt For QAnon Gets A Paramount+ Release Date

What better way to spend Christmas than by hunting for QAnon with the bumbling cops of Reno 911? Have yourself a merry little conspiracy, amirite?

Over the summer, we reported that "Reno 911" was headed to The Roku Channel for an eighth season. The revived Comedy Central program had found a home on Quibi for its seventh season, but no sooner did Quibi renew the show for an eighth season than it was announcing its own shutdown. Currently, there's no one-stop shopping option for "Reno 911;" you'll have to bounce around a little if you want to see every episode (not to mention the movie, "Reno 911: Miami.") However, all six seasons of the original series are currently streaming on HBO Max and Paramount+, and it's the latter platform where you'll be able to see the new special, "Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon."

Variety reports that "Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon" "follows the deputies of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they hunt for Q, the one behind all the QAnon conspiracies. Their efforts cause them to get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they've landed at Jeffrey Epstein's old island."

Below, you can see series creators and stars Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver announcing the special with their co-stars, Cedric Yarbrough and Niecy Nash. Original cast members Carlos Alazraqui and Wendi McLendon-Covey will also be back for "Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon."