Nightmare Alley Trailer: Guillermo Del Toro Brings A New Nightmare

There's a neo-noir brewing from Guillermo del Toro — do I have your attention? The final trailer for del Toro's upcoming remake of "Nightmare Alley" has now been released, and there's a lot to unpack before the mystery even hits theatres.

The trailer opens with Stan Carslile, played by Bradley Cooper, sitting for a lie detector test with some hard-boiled law enforcement lugs. During the interrogation — which is where the flashback footage begins and more characters get introduced — Stan claims he is a "true medium." We also see him begin an entanglement with a femme fatale psychiatrist, played by the striking and always impressive Cate Blanchett.

Though things appear to be really high octane and even glamorous in the glitzy carnival noir world del Toro creates, things seemingly take a turn when we see a shot of Stan running down a hallway and leaving a handprint of blood on the wall. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what sends Cooper's character on a downward spiral to hell, but it could have something to do with what Blanchett's character says at the end of the trailer: "If you displease the right people, the world closes in on you very, very fast."

Here's the official synopsis for "Nightmare Alley," which is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham: