Red Notice Featurette: Go Behind The Scenes On The Next Big Heist Movie [Exclusive]

What brought each of the three main leads to sign on to this story? How did the production team deal with the pandemic completely overturning their plans from filming all over the world to shooting in Atlanta, Georgia? Did you pay attention to just how much visual effects were required to bring the film to life, from the most action-heavy set pieces to simple dancing sequences set indoors? All of these questions and more are answered within this 8-minute video, with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson walking viewers through all sorts of fascinating tidbits and details that went into the making of "Red Notice." From daring drone shots to digitally inserting background crowds to figuring out how to keep viewers on their toes throughout the many twists and turns of the narrative, this is your chance to hear unique perspectives and invaluable insights straight from the mouths of many of the behind-the-scenes crew along with the stars themselves.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber ("Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," "Central Intelligence," "Skyscraper"), "Red Notice" stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds on a globetrotting adventure involving an FBI profiler and two infamous art thieves. You can read /Film's review by Chris Evangelista here along with our in-depth and spoilery look at several moments in the film, as well. "Red Notice" is currently streaming on Netflix.