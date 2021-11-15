'We've Gotta Fix It': Here Are The Red Notice Scenes That Needed Some Extra Work

Much has been written about how the male stars of the "Fast and Furious" movies, including Dwayne Johnson, have ridiculous requirements in place so they aren't perceived as "weak" in that franchise's fight scenes. Well, it looks like those behind-the-scenes tactics worked, because apparently the expectation that Johnson won't lose in a fight has spilled over into other movies. As Garcia says:

"Another thing we had to massage was – and it deals with the twist of the movie – was in the prison sequence, when Ryan's having fun and he's calling out that DJ's a cop. It's very hard to find someone who's bigger than DJ, right? We had a great stunt guy who comes up to him, who was the biggest guy we had, but the truth is that when DJ stands up to him, he's still bigger than him. So we had a sequence where DJ threw a punch and the guy takes it, and then all of a sudden the guy turns around and [knocks DJ down with a spin kick]. Audiences were really bumping against it. They were like, "Nobody takes a punch from DJ and keeps standing." So we had to eliminate the punch, and it actually worked better toward the character of the con that's going on. We just let that stunt guy do that sequence on DJ, beat him up, and then you find out in the long run why DJ ended up taking this punch because there's a whole mysterious twist going on as well. So stuff like that, that you get while you're testing the movie, that you never know is going to be an issue and all of a sudden you find out, "Yep, we've gotta fix it."

I'm glad Johnson found it acceptable to get his ass handed to him on screen by a prison guard, but I'm not convinced audiences will think back to that moment as being a part of the larger plan once the twist is revealed. To me, the scene plays like Johnson simply lost the fight. But that's not a bad thing! Some of the best action movie heroes of all time are the vulnerable ones, the ones who don't win every fight and who feel like they're actually in danger when they get into brawls. Before I knew this film's twist, I remember clocking the prison fight moment and thinking, "Hey, good for you! You were actually willing to lose for once." I don't expect to see Johnson losing many fights when he plays the super-powerful title character in the upcoming DC movie "Black Adam," but I hope that in future films, he's willing to take a few more losses on screen.

"Red Notice" is streaming now on Netflix.