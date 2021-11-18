The Outfit Trailer: Mark Rylance Gets Mixed Up With Chicago Gangsters In A Tailor Shop

You've seen Mark Rylance walk across a "Bridge of Spies" for Steven Spielberg — and win an Academy Award for it. Now, he's setting up shop as a tailor in "The Outfit."

Produced by FilmNation Entertainment and distributed by Focus Features, "The Outfit" marks the directorial debut of Graham Moore, whose script for "The Imitation Game" made the Black List of best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood before becoming a Benedict Cumberbatch film and going on to win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Here, Moore is co-writing with actor Johnathan McClain.

Rylance plays a tailor named Leonard who has uprooted from London to Chicago, where his customers aren't all angels. It seems he's gotten mixed up with gangsters, the kind of sketchy characters who are liable to use his store as a drop location for envelopes in a lockbox.

In addition to being a period piece, "The Outfit" looks to be one of those pressure-cooker single-location movies where the action is all confined to one setting. The title has a double meaning; it refers to both the outfits Leonard sews and the "network of every big-time crew from Santa Monica to Coney Island."

Check out the trailer for "The Outfit" below.