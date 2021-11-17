The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Party Wagon Is Back And It Costs A Shell Of A Lot Of Money

Here's the product description for the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Ultimates Party Wagon:

Time for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates! party to hit the road! Super7 is here to transport your TMNT ULTIMATES! collection to the next level with the Party Wagon! Measuring 20.25 inches long, 13.8 inches tall, and 12.5 inches wide, this is no regular Turtle hooptie; it's a bodacious ride that can get six Ultimates! figures from zero to sixty Foot Soldiers-stomped in no time flat! It's a good thing that the Ultimates! Party Wagon is so roomy inside because it comes with a wagon-load of Foot-fightin' tools and accessories. Plus, with an opening roof, a windshield that can either be opened safari-style or covered with armored protection, a swing out "Foot Tenderizer" side door, side and rear windows, winch with real steel chain, Whacko Bombs, and rolling wheels with real rubber tires, this Party Wagon gives the Ninja Turtles the sweetest crime-fighting ride around! The fight against Shredder and his evil minions moves fast and so should you if you want the chance to pre-order the limited edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates! Party Wagon!

Just look at this thing! It looks straight out of the cartoon, and it comes with all the right accessories. It's like someone took the original toy that I had as a kid and gave it some animation attitude. It's a little more stylized and rounded out than the Party Wagon that Playmates released back when the "TMNT" animated series was at the height of its popularity (you can actually pick it up as a re-release from Walmart if you can find it), but that makes it fit the vibe of the cartoon a little more. Plus, the interior has such incredible detail that it makes it feel lived in by a bunch of anthropomorphic teenage crime fighters.

But there's some devastating news that comes with this reveal. The Super7 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Ultimates Party Wagon will cost you a whopping $450. You can pre-order it now, but like all the other action figures in Super7's Ultimates line, it will only be available to snag for a limited time. However, there is a payment plan you can take advantage of where you pay 25% up front, and then three equal payments for the rest of the cost will be charged every two weeks after the initial pre-order. Even so, that's a hefty pricetag for a collectible toy. But if you've got the cash, go crazy and get yourself this amazing addition to the Super7 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Ultimates action figure line.

If you missed out on getting all four of the heroes in a half-shell when they were initially up for pre-order, Super7 is offering them up again as a separate purchase outside of the Party Wagon. You can see them all right here.