We're Giving Away Free Tickets To A Live Virtual Table Read Of It's A Wonderful Life With Jason Sudeikis

For a donation of $25, you can get one ticket that allows your entire household to enjoy this one-time performance as it unfolds on December 5, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. PST. There are also some other holiday gift collections you can purchase alongside the tickets, which you can check out if you head to the event's website right here.

If you can't catch the event, you can always catch "It's a Wonderful Life" on television throughout the holiday season. If you've somehow never seen the holiday classic, you're missing out on one of the greatest films of all time. There's a reason it's a staple of the holiday season, and even if you haven't sat down to watch it, you've likely encountered a number of references to the movie, whether you're aware of it or not. If you see the movie for the first time, you'll probably have a new wealth of pop culture jokes from over the years that will suddenly make sense. It's something you can also enjoy with the whole family!

Speaking of family, that's exactly what The Ed Asner Family Center is benefiting. The organization promotes mental health and enrichment programs to children with special needs and their families. Though Ed Asner passed away earlier this year, his son Matt Asner, co-founder of the charity, has proudly taken up the mantle, even as he reels from the passing of his father. In a statement, the younger Asner said:

"My father's passing has left an indescribable hole in my heart. For our annual fundraising gala this year, I want to honor my father's legacy as both a legendary actor and a staunch advocate for people of all abilities. I would like to thank Turner Classic Movies for partnering to support our effort to raise much needed funds for special needs families and I am eternally grateful for the support shown by our amazing cast. I would also like to thank MeTV for their generous sponsorship of this event."

