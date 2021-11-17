We're Giving Away Free Tickets To A Live Virtual Table Read Of It's A Wonderful Life With Jason Sudeikis
Remember last year when "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson led a live table read of "It's a Wonderful Life" to support The Ed Asner Family Center? Well, the holiday classic is getting another virtual live table read this year in support of the same good cause. But this time, it'll be another "SNL" cast member taking the lead. Jason Sudeikis will take the role of George Bailey, originated by Jimmy Stewart in the 1946 film, and we're giving away three tickets for the virtual table read that is happening in the first weekend of December.
In Partnership with Turner Classic Movies and sponsored by MeTV, the "It's a Wonderful Life" virtual table read has a star-studded cast that will make this one-night-only event an incredible show. Alongside Jason Sudeikis, the performance will also include Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Martin Sheen, Mandy Patinkin, George Wendt, Lou Diamond Phillips, Phil Lamarr, Ben Mankiewicz, Ron Funches, Ed Harris, and special guests. In case you didn't know, "Cheers" star George Wendt is the real life Uncle of Jason Sudeikis, so it's only appropriate that he's playing Uncle Billy, making for a charming family reunion. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, the 2021 Virtual Gala will also be a tribute to the wonderful life of Ed Asner.
It's a Wonderful Life Virtual Table Read Giveaway
For a donation of $25, you can get one ticket that allows your entire household to enjoy this one-time performance as it unfolds on December 5, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. PST. There are also some other holiday gift collections you can purchase alongside the tickets, which you can check out if you head to the event's website right here.
But before that, you'd probably like to see if you can win one of the three tickets we're giving away. Here's how to enter our contest:
We're giving away 3 tickets to the @EdAsnerCenter's virtual live reading of #ItsAWonderfulLife, with cast members Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill and more on Dec. 5! Follow @slashfilm and RT for a chance to win. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RQlQUrZxb0
— /Film (@slashfilm) November 17, 2021
We'll pick three random winners from the list of those that retweet and will reach out to the winners when the time comes.
If you can't catch the event, you can always catch "It's a Wonderful Life" on television throughout the holiday season. If you've somehow never seen the holiday classic, you're missing out on one of the greatest films of all time. There's a reason it's a staple of the holiday season, and even if you haven't sat down to watch it, you've likely encountered a number of references to the movie, whether you're aware of it or not. If you see the movie for the first time, you'll probably have a new wealth of pop culture jokes from over the years that will suddenly make sense. It's something you can also enjoy with the whole family!
Speaking of family, that's exactly what The Ed Asner Family Center is benefiting. The organization promotes mental health and enrichment programs to children with special needs and their families. Though Ed Asner passed away earlier this year, his son Matt Asner, co-founder of the charity, has proudly taken up the mantle, even as he reels from the passing of his father. In a statement, the younger Asner said:
"My father's passing has left an indescribable hole in my heart. For our annual fundraising gala this year, I want to honor my father's legacy as both a legendary actor and a staunch advocate for people of all abilities. I would like to thank Turner Classic Movies for partnering to support our effort to raise much needed funds for special needs families and I am eternally grateful for the support shown by our amazing cast. I would also like to thank MeTV for their generous sponsorship of this event."
Happy holidays from all of us here at /Film!