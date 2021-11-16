Solar Opposites Holiday Special Trailer: 'Tis The Season For Demented Alien Shenanigans

It sounds like the "Solar Opposites" have a Christmas spirit problem, which is to be expected from holiday specials like this. It looks like there will be plenty of references to holiday classics like the stop-motion animated "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "It's a Wonderful Life." Plus, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to "Jingle All the Way," which I'm assuming will be more prominent in the full special. I can only imagine how the aliens could be inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger's awesomely awful holiday comedy and the Turbo Man of it all.

In fact, it looks like a big chunk of the series will find the "Solar Opposites" inserting themselves into these holiday movies, and that sounds like the perfect Christmas gift to give fans who have been waiting to see this special since it was promised at the end of the show's second season back in March.

Here's the official synopsis for "Solar Opposites," which has two seasons available on Hulu now:

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.