Halle Berry Wants To Direct A Catwoman Remake

In an interview with Jake Hamilton, renowned actor Halle Berry stated that she would love to direct "Catwoman." For context, Berry was discussing her directorial debut "Bruised" with Hamilton and how her own portrayal of Catwoman back in 2004 was a complete flop. We're talking 9% on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 3.1 out of 10 kind of flop. Directed by Jean-Christophe "Pitof" Comar, the film won several Raspberry Awards including Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay. It was also featured on Roger Ebert's list of most hated films. However, Halle's turn at donning a black leather costume and cat mask led to the highest grossing female-led superhero film until the release of "Wonder Woman" in 2017.

With more and more female superhero characters on screen and women taking the lead behind the camera, Berry wants to crack the whip again, but this time as a director. She told Hamilton:

"I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that. Have a redo on that, now knowing what I know [about directing]. I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. I would make the stakes a lot higher, and I think make it more inclusive of both men and women."

The reference to "faces cracking off" is from Berry's portrayal as Patience Phillips, a woman who works for a beauty company that is set to release a new line of anti-aging cream with dire side effects. Despite being based on the DC Comics character, the 2004 film had no connection to the "Batman" universe. If you're like me and associate Catwoman with Michelle Pfeiffer in "Batman Returns," then you're in for a very rude awakening with Pitof's version. But hey, you live and you learn. Maybe a new take from Berry behind the scenes isn't such a bad idea.