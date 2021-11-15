Ahead Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Alamo Drafthouse Dedicates New Manhattan Theater To Ivan Reitman

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has renamed its new Lower Manhattan theater location in honor of "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman. On Monday, the cinema-eatery chain made it official, holding a dedication ceremony for the Ivan Reitman Cinema, with Ivan and his son, Jason Reitman — the director of "Juno," "Up in the Air," and this weekend's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" — both in attendance.

Also in attendance? The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. A nearly 12-foot-tall statue, depicting him from marshmallow head and sailor's cap to collar, stands at the venue and will provide a photo op for fans. Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman Tim League is one of those fans. He had this to say:

"Ivan Reitman's movies have made a big impact on my life and maybe just maybe helped to forge my sense of humor. I am humbled to be able to share his legacy with our guests in New York."

While "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is set in Oklahoma, the original "Ghostbusters" was a quintessentially Manhattan movie, and Reitman was instrumental in grounding it there. Dan Aykroyd's script first took place in outer space before Reitman brought the late Harold Ramis on board as a co-writer, and they reworked it as a Manhattan tale. So it makes sense for Alamo to honor Reitman this way. The plaque dedicated to him at the venue reads: