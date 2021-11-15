Ghostbusters Hi-C Ecto Cooler Is Coming Back, But Good Luck Getting It

Coca-Cola and Hi-C have confirmed that Ecto Cooler will be returning this year, but it won't be widely available. In fact, it won't even be available for purchase. Instead, it sounds everyone will have to rely completely on luck if they want to get some fresh Ecto Cooler.

As you can see in the Instagram post above, the only way you can have a chance at getting Ecto Cooler this time is by engaging with Hi-C's new Instagram profile in the comments. If you leave a little green heart emoji and tag both the Hi-C and Ghostbusters account, then you just might end up getting Ecto Cooler. It'll even be in all new packaging, this time coming in a 12-oz. bottle for the first time.

Hi-C

We're not sure if Hi-C will be messaging fans to alert them about being selected to receive Ecto Cooler or what, but something is bound to happen soon with the movie arriving in theaters this week on November 19.

It's possible there might be more specific details tonight since "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" star Mckenna Grace is supposed to be walking the red carpet for the film's premiere with this exclusive new bottle of Ecto Cooler. Will it start a fashion trend? Probably not, but if I get a bottle, I'm definitely going to start carrying it around. Maybe I'll use it to hold spare change or face masks. I'll bet that would make me the coolest kid on the block.