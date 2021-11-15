Kristen Stewart Is Developing A Gay Ghost-Hunting Reality Show

Stewart is currently hard at work on her directorial debut, "The Chronology of Water," based on Lidia Yuknavitch's best-selling novel of the same name. She also has a few other projects up her sleeve, including that gay ghost-hunting series that I will 100% watch. She described the series to the New Yorker as "a paranormal romp in a queer space." I'm not entirely sure what that means other than having queer ghost-hunters, but even that sounds refreshingly different. The vast majority of ghost-hunting shows are handfuls of straight guys trying to startle one another, so I'm open for any twist on that formula.

"Gay people love pretty things," Stewart explained. "So we are aiming for a richness."

If that means it's a ghost-hunting show that's not just a bunch of shaky night-vision footage, color me sold. Hopefully Stewart would also be hosting, because her no-nonsense sense of humor would help keep things grounded. Maybe she'll invite different celebrity guests to join her, and we could end up watching Dan Levy and Stewart vibing in a castle owned by Countess Bathory. The possibilities are endless.