House Of Gucci Clip: Lady Gaga Starts To Shake Up The Fashion Empire

As of the writing of this story, I have yet to see "House of Gucci." That'll change very, very soon, but for now, I remain interested in seeing what Ridley Scott has cooked up here. Some early reactions to the flick seem to be all over the place, with many claiming it's some sort of abomination. Personally, I have a hard time believing that. For one thing, the early buzz for Scott's other 2021 film, "The Last Duel," was considerably muted. And yet I found the film to be pretty damn fantastic when I finally got to see it. In short, I continue to have faith in Ridley Scott. And even if "House of Gucci" turns out to disappoint, it looks too soapy and star-studded to be a complete misfire.

"House of Gucci" stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino, and is inspired by the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the Gucci family and was later convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her husband. Here's the official synopsis:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control.

"House of Gucci" hits theaters on November 24, 2021.