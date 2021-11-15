Downton Abbey: A New Era Teaser Trailer: Be Warned, The British Are Coming

Take away the five seconds of teaser for the actual teaser at the very beginning (is there anyone out there who actually likes this trend?) and the remaining 10 seconds of dead air at the end, and this already-brief minute and a half of footage suddenly becomes even shorter. But that's okay, isn't it? Light on plot as it is, teaser trailers are meant to merely establish the mood and get viewers on board — which are two things that longtime "Downton Abbey" fans hardly even need, at this point.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is directed by Simon Curtis ("My Week with Marilyn," "Goodbye Christopher Robin," "The Art of Racing in the Rain"), who steps in for Michael Engler ("Sex and the City," "30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") after he helmed the 2019 film. Both movies were written by "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes ("Gosford Park," "From Time to Time," "The Tourist"), who returns after making such an indelible mark on the series and is bringing back most of the original cast, as well. "A New Era" stars Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, the overseer of the estate and a major figure in the ensemble. Joining her are Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Allen Leech as Tom Branson and, last but not least, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley.

Focus Features also released a new poster for the film, which you can see below. "Downton Abbey: A New Era" arrives with much fanfare to theaters on March 18, 2022.