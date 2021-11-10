Downton Abbey: A New Era First Look: Happy Tidings For The Crawley Family

The teaser is all of 15 seconds long, and for the most part, shows things we've seen a million times before: the grounds of Downton, the maids drawing back the curtains and the family posing for a photo. But "Downton Abbey" is never without surprises and the title of this film is no joke — a new era is upon us! First off, a wedding is afoot. The burgeoning romance between Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) has evolved considerably since we last saw them, as they're officially tying the knot. Plus, there seems to be a nautical adventure in the Crawley future, as we see a ship moving full steam ahead.

Beyond the teaser, we also got a close look at the season with some first look pictures.

The photo above is also glimpsed in the teaser, showing Tom and Lucy, hand in hand, heading to play tennis with husband and wife, Bertie (Harry Hadden-Paton) and Edith (Laura Carmichael). It's unclear if this adorable double date takes place before or after the Branson wedding, but either way, it's a pleasure to see the couple together. Below are some new images with lots of familiar faces.

Here we get the best of both worlds — an upstairs look at Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and her father, Lord Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville). "A New Era," may be all about change, but the dedication these two have to Downton is surely the same as ever. Looking downstairs, we also get a peek at Daisy (Sophie McShera) and Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol), hard at work in the kitchens.

The final photo shows Laura Haddock making her debut into the world of Downton as Myrna Dalgleish. The actress is a period drama alum, having starred in "Upstairs Downstairs" and "The Musketeers." Also seen is Michael Fox as the reliable footman, Andy.

The film reunites much of the principal cast form the series, including Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, who continues to run the show and oversee the estate, a role entrusted to her by the rest of the family. Joining Dockery are fellow family members Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley; Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham; Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley; Allen Leech as Tom Branson and, of course, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley. Though we know very little about the plot — besides hints of a trip overseas and an upcoming wedding — Fellowes has promised an "unashamedly feel-good movie."

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is slated for release on March 18, 2022.