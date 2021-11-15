The Morning Watch: Marvel Disney+ Day Breakdown, Obi-Wan Kenobi Featurette Details & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a closer look at the snippets of footage that Marvel Studios released from their upcoming TV shows during Disney+ Day last week and see some details you might have missed. Plus, find out what secrets are hiding under the surface of the concept art from the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" featurette released by Lucasfilm. And finally, get a sneak peek at some of the biggest titles coming to Disney+ in the near future.