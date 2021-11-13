The Harder They Fall Took Inspiration From The Godfather Part II [Exclusive]

Did you catch the "Frasier" reference in "The Harder They Fall?" A '90s sitcom about a Seattle psychiatrist might be an unlikely source of inspiration for a Western with warring gangs of gunslingers, but it's just one of the many influences that writer-director Jeymes Samuel incorporated into the movie.

/Film's Shania Russell recently conducted a wide-ranging interview with "The Harder They Fall" editor Tom Eagle, who said, "This is the only movie I can think of that has references to Malcolm X and Frasier in the same movie — and that tells you everything you need to know about Jeymes."

Another source of inspiration for "The Harder They Fall" was "The Godfather Part II." That film toggled between the present and the past, juxtaposing the story of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) with that of his father, Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro), as a young man. Eagle found himself drawing from director Francis Ford Coppola and editor Walter Murch's approach on the film as he was editing together the storylines of the two gangs in "The Harder They Fall." He explained: