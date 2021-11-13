Tom Holland Hasn't Given Much Thought To A Potential Spider-Man Versus Venom Showdown

If there's one thing you can say for sure about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's that nothing significant happens without it being intimately tied to their plan for the next few years. With this and Holland's comment in mind, the future of the two fan-favorite characters is almost certain: Venom won't be appearing in "No Way Home" (except perhaps in a post-credits cameo) but some sort of encounter is inevitable.

While much of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is still a secret, the big news of the moment is that the Marvel Studios has confirmed Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin will return, along with Electro and Sandman. There is thus far no hint of a fifth major villain anywhere in the current marketing or any statements, so it makes sense that Holland hasn't given it much thought: he's already dealing with four villains, he's busy! At the same time, bringing Venom (and by implication, other Sony villains) into the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe right before a major Spider-Man release is no accident... it's a sign of what's to come.

Of course, there's no way to say when that integration may happen or what it would look like. It's clear, though, that both Marvel Studios and Sony are keeping their respective options open as per future villain visits. Sony's "Morbius" trailer mentions Venom, teases Rhino, and we presumably see Michael Keaton's Vulture/Adrien Toomes. In short, we're unlikely to see the Venom/Spider-Man interaction any time soon... but our spider senses are saying it's coming like Flash Thompson's fist.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is in theaters now. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" releases December 17, 2021.